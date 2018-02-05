Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spotted at Son's Basketball Game

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actor Ben Affleck and his wife, actress Jennifer Garner, arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Hollywood actors and ex-couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted last Saturday, Feb. 3, together to support their 5-year-old son Samuel at his basketball game. Although the two have filed for divorce last year, they have been making efforts to support and be there for their children despite the transition.

The basketball game took place somewhere in Los Angeles, wherein a handful of photos were taken of Affleck and Garner speaking to one another. Although it is unclear as to what they might have been discussing at the time, the two seem to be a little uncomfortable in the pictures. Affleck is seen wearing dark gray t-shirt, with loosely fitted jeans and sneakers, while Garner is wearing a slightly pink long-sleeves top and stone-washed jeans. Both actors are wearing sunglasses.

It turns out that Affleck took the responsibility of bringing Samuel to the basketball game, which is why his run-in with his ex-wife was inevitable. Despite what seems to be a tense situation, the two appeared to be civil. In fact, after the basketball game, Affleck and Garner walked side-by-side toward the parking lot with their son — who still sported his basketball jersey while eating ice cream.

As of now, the divorce between the former couple has not been finalized yet. Both Affleck and Garner have requested for joint custody over their three children — Samuel, 12-year-old Violet, and 8-year-old Seraphina. Garner initially made the public announcement of their separation back in 2015, and eventually agreed with Affleck to file for divorce. Despite the separation, it appears that the two remain friends to this day, with Garner allowing the father of her children to spend as much time with them as he wants.

Affleck is now linked to "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, who lives in New York. It is said that Affleck flies on a regular basis to divide his time between her and his children.