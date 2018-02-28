Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spotted Walking Alongside Each Other in Los Angeles

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck leave the Governor's Ball following the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California in February 24, 2013.

American actors and former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have recently been seen together in Los Angeles. The most recent sighting was on Feb. 27, Tuesday, where both were seen walking side by side in the streets of L.A.

According to reports, Garner and Affleck looked very "amicable" as they walked together with their 12-year-old daughter, Violet, and 6-year-old son, Samuel. The two have maintained a healthy and friendly relationship after the finalization of their split back in 2015. Their middle child, Seraphina, who is aged nine, was not with them during this occasion.

The 45-year-old Affleck was seen sporting a long black jacket, a dark blue round-collar T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. On the other hand, Garner wore a pink bomber jacket along with a tight outdoors set dark colored leggings, and sneakers as well with her hair tied in a bun. Both had sunglasses. Furthermore, Affleck's mother, Christine, was also spotted with the former "Daredevil" film cast members.

Fans may be concerned about this particular stroll, since Affleck is seen lighting a cigarette as he was on Garner's left side on the L.A. sidewalk. Given that Garner is the mother of their three children, all of which have not hit their teen years yet, this has caused for some slight concern — especially since Affleck could have waited to smoke until he was alone.

As reported by Radar Online, Affleck was seen on his way to the Brentwood Church in L.A. to meet with Garner and their children in a motorcycle. The "Gone Girl" actor sported a black leather jacket, with a black shirt, accompanied by jeans and brown shoes to go with his white motorcycle. In other news, it was revealed as well that Affleck and his now girlfriend, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, have recently been house hunting.