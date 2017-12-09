Ben Affleck Batman Replacement: 'Mad Men' Star Jon Hamm Wants the Role But What's Matt Reeves' Plan?

Rumors of Ben Affleck quitting his role as Batman grow louder and louder. Recent reports reveal that "Mad Man" star Jon Hamm wants to take over the role.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Jon Hamm reportedly wants to take over as Batman after Ben Affleck.

Unconfirmed sources implied that Hamm, who is friends with Affleck, is actively gunning for the role and is "courting" director Matt Reeves for months. His attempt to replace his friend isn't a personal dig but it is the nature of the job in Hollywood.

Reeves is apparently a fan of "Mad Men" and thinks highly of the actor. The sources also cite that the director might consider Hamm as Affleck's replacement.

Other reports, however, reveal Reeves' plan to cast a fresh talent as Affleck's replacement. Earlier, rumors also surfaced that the director wants Jake Gyllenhaal ("Donnie Darko") for the role.

Reeves is set to do the standalone movie "The Batman" under the DC Expanded Universe (DCEU). Affleck was originally tapped to write, direct and star in the film but he quit the project as writer and director early this year. Speculations are that he might also drop out of the production completely since he's been hinting that he cannot play Batman for more years.

Affleck's contract, however, stipulates that he still has to make one more appearance as Batman but that won't necessarily be a solo film. Instead, Affleck might don the Batsuit for the last time in "Flashpoint," the solo Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. If the reports of his exit prove true, then Affleck will be out of DCEU even before the actors return to work for the "Justice League" sequel.

Industry insiders say that there will be a big shake-up in the DCEU in the coming months after "Justice League" failed to capture expectations at the box office. Of the movies under the brand, "Wonder Woman" with Gal Gadot is the lone box office and critical success.

Affleck first appeared as Batman in "Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016.