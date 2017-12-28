Ben Affleck Celebrates Christmas With Ex Jennifer Garner and Kids

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Ben Affleck openly admitted he's suffering from alcohol addiction in a Facebook post in March.

Ben Affleck recently rang in the holidays with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children.

Despite having a rough year, Affleck still made time to spend Christmas with family. The actor celebrated the holidays with his ex-wife and kids, reports confirmed. Although the "Batman v Superman" star and Garner filed for divorce in April, they still maintain a relationship as co-parents to their three children — Violet, 12; Seraphina, 8; and Samuel, 5.

Affleck, 45, has been undergoing rehab treatment for alcohol addiction in Los Angeles. He is scheduled to film "The Batman" next year, in which he will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader after portraying the superhero in "Justice League."

The father of three is currently in a relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. They were spotted having a meal together at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday. Sources confirmed to PageSix that he remained sober throughout the meal and is expected to come back to the rehab facility to get more treatment.

As previously reported, the couple had rented an apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side. It is believed they are residing at 15 Central Park West, one of the most exclusive buildings located in the city. Affleck is expected to join Shookus at the apartment once he finishes his time in rehab.

Affleck and Shookus were photographed running errands together once again on Wednesday. The Oscar winner sported blue jeans and a bomber jacket as he exited a black SUV. His lady love, on the other hand, looked stylish with her knit sweater and leggings.

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years until they decided to call it quits in June 2015. The estranged pair ended their relationship amicably — they were even seen attending an Easter church service together with their kids earlier this year.