Ben Affleck Engaged to Lindsay Shookus in Secret?

Did "Justice League" star Ben Affleck secretly propose to his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus? Rumors are rife that the two are already engaged months after they made their relationship public.

Sources allegedly told Life & Style that Affleck and Shookus got secretly engaged in October. The couple's closest friends are the only ones privy to the engagement.

"They're currently shopping for rings, but they agreed she won't wear one immediately so they can keep their engagement private," the source revealed. "They want to show some respect for their families since it's all happened so fast."

The alleged insider also said that the couple is planning a private and intimate wedding in the East Coast to be nearer to Shookus' family and Affleck's mom, who lives in Boston. They are said to be looking at the Hamptons for a potential wedding venue.

Affleck and Shookus began publicly dating over the summer and after the actor and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner announced they were pushing through with their divorce. Affleck and Garner first announced they were separating after almost 11 years of marriage in 2015.

The engagement report, however, has been debunked on Gossip Cop. The site pointed out that Affleck and Shookus can't get married because their divorces from their ex-spouses have not yet been granted.

Affleck and Shookus are also not living together. The Batman actor still considers Los Angeles his home, while Shookus stays in New York with her son for her work on "Saturday Night Live." Gossip Cop also stated that reps of the actor assured that the engagement story is not true.

Meanwhile, Affleck's latest film "Justice League" opened in the U.S. this Friday, Nov. 17. The actor reprises his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne along with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

It might be Affleck's last outing as Batman, however, as reports indicate the actor is looking to gracefully exit from the DC Extended Universe franchise now that "Justice League" is done.