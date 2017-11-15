Ben Affleck Looking for 'Cool Way' to Leave 'Batman' Role

Ben Affleck has puzzled DC Comics fans this year with his statement, as the "Justice League" star seems to always have one foot out the door of the franchise. In a recent interview, Affleck hinted that he wanted to find a "cool wat" to exit his role as Batman.

The actor has been on the record several times since the start of the year, when he hinted time and again that perhaps it's time for him to leave the hood and cape to someone else. When USA Today asked him about the upcoming movie "The Batman," to be directed by Matt Reeves, Affleck was more straightforward about his plans than usual.

Affleck was initially tapped to direct "The Batman" until recent developments left the new project in the hands of Reeves, known for the weighty mood of "War for the Planet of the Apes." The upcoming movie is something Affleck admitted to being something he is still "contemplating," even after having played Batman for a few titles now.

"You don't do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it," he added.

The actor hinted that he's actively looking for a narrative exit, something that leaves the role of Batman to someone else in a way that does not break continuity, as AV Club points out. While he may not just leave it to a studio to handle the recasting, his statement partially answers a question that's been on the mind of DC Comics fans.

At the start of this year, a report shocked fans when sources hinted that Affleck wanted nothing to do with the franchise after several movies in the role of Batman. It's not just him, though, as the actor might be looking for an exit after the recent change in mood over at Warner Bros.

"Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn't want to be Batman anymore," multiple sources reported to Collider earlier.

"I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman, and if they do not let him out of being Batman that the standalone Batman film that ultimately happens will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman," John Campea of Collider reported in January this year.