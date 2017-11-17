Ben Affleck Might Step Down as 'Batman,' Jake Gyllenhaal Rumored to Replace him

Ben Aflleck might not reprise his role as billionaire vigilante "Batman" in future film installments of the DCEU.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial "Justice League" hits theaters Friday, Nov. 17

Many have come forward as victims and several have been accused of sexual misconduct following Hollywood's clamor to purge the industry of predators. The older Affleck brother is one of the latter, although the younger brother also is. And amidst those claims, was also an outcry to boot the actor out of the DCEU.

Will Affleck step down as Batman?

Earlier this year, the actor expressed his desire to exit the franchise. Rumors, however, did not last long when he went to Comic Con and expressed excitement for the role, claiming he is "the luckiest guy in the world."

More recently, speaking to USA Today, Affleck, who was originally tasked to direct the new "Batman" movie, admitted that he is still contemplating about taking on the titular role. "You don't do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it," he revealed.

Though Affleck himself is entangled in real Hollywood drama, he believes that the Justice League, which Batman is a part of, is what the world needs, especially in 2017.

"Part of the appeal of this genre is wish fulfillment: Wouldn't it be nice if there was somebody who can save us from all this, save us from ourselves, save us from the consequences of our actions and save us from people who are evil?" he said.

Rumor has it Jake Gyllenhaal is in the running for his replacement. Matt Reeves, who will helm the upcoming "Batman" film, has reportedly has his eyes set on the "Southpaw" star.

Affleck stars as Batman in "Justice League" alongside Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman.

"Justice League" premieres Friday, Nov. 17.