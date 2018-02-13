Ben Affleck Rumors: Actor Misses Life with Jennifer Garner, Regrets Leaving Her

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "The Accountant" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016.

While Ben Affleck is already in a new romance with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, rumors claim that he misses the kind of life he had with would-be estranged wife Jennifer Garner.

According to a supposed insider of In Touch Weekly, while Affleck appears to be happy with his life with Shookus, it is not entirely the case as he misses the kind of life he had when he and Garner were still together.

"The truth is, Ben has huge regrets about how everything went down with Jennifer. He misses his old life with her and the kids. The decision to move on from Jen and the kids has been very hard on him...he's just trying to concentrate on co-parenting and being the best dad possible, but it isn't easy," the incognito source of the online publication supposedly revealed.

Affleck's alleged regrets over leaving Garner is said to be felt by Shookus herself. According to the source, the "Saturday Night Live" producer has hunch that the romantic connection between her and the actor will soon be a thing of the past as she knows that, deep in his heart of hearts, it is still Garner that Affleck desires.

"She thought Ben was over Jennifer, because he truly convinced her that was the case," the anonymous source added.

To recall, it was in June 2015 when Affleck and Garner announced that they were separating. Despite the separation, though, the two managed to co-habit in their Los Angeles home to ensure that they can give their three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, the right parenting.

Just when it was thought that the two had gotten back together, Garner eventually filed for divorce in April last year. A month later, Affleck moved out of their Los Angeles property and became public with his relationship with Shookus after.