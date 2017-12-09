Ben Affleck Rumors: Actor to Star as Batman One Last Time in 'Flashpoint'

Facebook/Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Shown is a scene from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," the movie where Ben Affleck debuted as Batman.

While Ben Affleck has said that he is looking for a way to segue out of his Bruce Wayne/Batman role in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), it may not happen just yet as unconfirmed reports claim that the actor will don the superhero's cowl and cape for one more time in "Flashpoint."

Prior to the release of the still-showing "Justice League" last month, Affleck expressed his desire to end his stint as Batman in the DCEU. According to the actor, the role is something that he cannot do forever, hence, he wants to find a "graceful and cool way" to get out of the role. However, according to recent reports, the actor just can't be expected to quit the role anytime soon as he will play Batman one more time in the "Flashpoint" movie tentatively slated for a 2020 release.

Nonetheless, as the "Flashpoint" movie has not even started production, some suspect that Affleck may be done with being Batman after all. However, others believe that the movie will be the actor's swan song as the Dark Knight, and it will be the opportunity for DC and Warner Bros to finally replace the actor for the role.

However, those who are still hoping to see Affleck as Batman in a solo eponymous movie may be up to a major disappointment. Although the actor was initially enthusiastic about top-billing the solo "Batman" movie, a project he was supposed to write and direct, rumors claiming that it will no longer feature the actor have become even louder. Among the many names in Hollywood, Jake Gyllenhaal has been the loudest as the supposed new Batman in the new movie that will now be written and directed by Matt Reeves.

As the solo "Batman" movie is still part of Warner Bros' DCEU brand, it remains unclear whether it will be a prequel or happen after the events in "Justice League." Whatever the case is, one thing is said to be certain: Affleck will not star in the movie.