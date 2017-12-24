Ben Affleck Still Keen on Directing a Batman Movie

Facebook/batmanmovieofficial The 'Batman' movie franchise will be included in the list of films that will be released by Netflix in January 2018

After confirming that he's no longer involved in the standalone Batman movie, Ben Affleck has expressed that he's still keen on directing a Batman film. Earlier this week, the actor revealed that although there is no Batman project lined up for him to direct yet, he's not closing any of his doors when it comes to the possibility of helming a Batman film in the future.

Affleck was originally supposed to helm and star in the upcoming Batman standalone film. However, it was confirmed months ago that the actor-filmmaker had already stepped down as director. As production work on the film starts next year, Matt Reeves will fill Affleck's shoes.

Despite Affleck handing over the directorial chair to Reeves, fans are still excited to see him reprise his role as the caped crusader in the Batman film. However, rumor has it that he'll also be hanging up his cape and cowl to let a new actor take his place as Batman.

In an interview with Daily Sabah this week, Affleck said that while there is doubt on his future as Batman, he is still the incumbent Dark Knight and nobody has been tapped to take his place yet. The actor also went on to say that he's open to directing a Batman film in the future.

"I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material. I want to direct a 'Batman' movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script," he revealed. "And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursuing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make this movie," he added.

The standalone Batman movie does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to enter the production phase next year.