Ben Affleck Uncertain About Committing to 'Batman' Franchise, Source Says

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Ben Affleck arrives for the European Premiere of "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" in Leicester Square in London, Britain, March 22, 2016.

It is not new to "Batman" fans that since "The Batman" was announced, the project has hit a lot of snags. While Ben Affleck is still reportedly starring in the film, a new report has suggested that the actor actually plans on bailing on the franchise after the project.

Affleck was originally supposed to write, direct and star in "The Batman." After some time, however, he stepped down as its helmer and was replaced by Matt Reeves, who scrapped the script that Affleck had co-written with Geoff Johns.

Last weekend, a new report surfaced claiming that while Affleck is still starring in "The Batman," he is currently unsure if he would still commit to the franchise after the film. "The present Batman is still Affleck. A change in cowl will not happen publicly until Ben is officially gone, and he is currently the Batman. But like we have said, it's a negotiation thing right now. Not money, but appearances and creative. Ben isn't wanting to vacate, but not wanting to commit fully," an unidentified source revealed.

Warner Bros. has yet to confirm the report, but considering everything that the project has gone through in the past months, it's not surprising to learn that Affleck plans to leave the franchise soon. It has had a troubled production ever since, making it look like it's not really going anywhere. According to the source, when Affleck signed on in 2013, the whole project was not the kind he bargained for. Instead, he thought it would be something like Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, where the studio gave Nolan all the kinds of leeway to pursue his vision in making the movies.

As of now, Reeves' vision for the project remains unknown, and plot details of the upcoming film are still unavailable. It has been a while since Affleck talked about the project so fans should stay tuned for future updates.