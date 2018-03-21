Ben Affleck's Elusive Bird Tattoo Is Finally Out There for the World to See

Ben Affleck has everyone talking lately about his interesting new bird tattoo.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Director and producer Ben Affleck accepts the Oscar for best picture for "Argo" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013.

The actor was photographed as he hit the Hawaiian waters, showing off in the process his massive brightly-colored ink that covers almost his entire back.

Affleck's tattoo has been around for a few years now, first being glimpsed back in 2015, during which it was said to be for a movie. As Vulture noted, the two Jennifers in his life have been asked about it, and both aren't fans.

It is only this time, while he basked in the sun at Oahu beach that the back tattoo, which depicts a phoenix emerging from the ashes, that it was shown in all its glory.

Understandably, the Twitterverse blew up with many users wondering what was going through Affleck's head when he got the majestic tattoo.

Next time you're feeling sad, remember that you're not Ben Affleck so you (probably) don't have a tattoo so big and so ugly and so universally ridiculed that you had to lie and say it was only temporary and just for a movie when it is so clearly not. (https://t.co/MQJfdA25tk) pic.twitter.com/sU72CUK4TG — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) March 18, 2018

I’m 90% sure I saw Ben Affleck’s back tattoo airbrushed on the side of a van in my High School parking lot in 1988. https://t.co/iIDuw1tXA3 — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2018

Some tattoo artists who spoke to Huffington Post admire Affleck for the bold ink, especially considering how long he had to be under the needle for it, but many of them agree it is not the best-looking.

Christy Fish Tattoos owner Christy Fish said that while it was not executed "with the most masterful hand," she believed that "if he doesn't think anything is wrong with it, then it's perfect." Indeed, tattoos are very personal so it would only matter to the one actually getting it.

"As far as Ben's tattoo goes, I hope it served him well and empowered him during a time in his life that he may have felt powerless," Fish said.

According to Deadline, Affleck was at the beach in the first place to prepare for his upcoming film "Triple Frontier," which will also star Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garret Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, and Adria Arjona.

The film tells the story of five friends whose reunion involves taking down a South American drug lord. The mission becomes a test of loyalty for the group, and it ultimately unleashes a chain of unintended consequences.

"Triple Frontier" has been in limbo for a while due to cast members coming and going. Last year, Affleck made the decision to leave the film to deal with sobriety issues.

With the project suffering another setback when Casey Affleck and Mahershala Ali also dropped out. The elder Affleck, however, put to work, allowing himself to return.