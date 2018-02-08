Ben Affleck's Father Blames Hollywood for His Son's Drinking and Marriage Problems

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actor Ben Affleck and his wife, actress Jennifer Garner arrive at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014.

Ben Affleck's father, Timothy, has released a statement about what he thinks is the effect of Hollywood on the lifestyle and decisions of the "Batman" actor. Further reports reveal that he blames the film industry and the entertainment world in general for Ben's alcoholic tendencies and his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"It has taken a toll on both my sons," Timothy said in an interview, as reported by Daily Mail. "Hollywood is a disgusting place. I think that's been a major factor in Ben's drinking. You're kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family... It affects your whole life. I think that's one of the dangers of the film industry. It's very difficult to balance family life in the midst of global stardom. It's a hard, taxing life. In the world outside of the entertainment industry, marriages end all the time."

Further reports revealed that Timothy was giving his best efforts to help Ben keep his sobriety, especially since the divorce from Garner. Despite this, Timothy also revealed that Ben is making an effort to help himself and to balance his life better, seemingly as a result of his failed marriage. Ben has yet to release a statement on the interview of his father. However, the latest update on his alcohol addiction was a few months ago in October, when he was spotted to be leaving an outpatient treatment center.

In March of last year, Ben announced that he would be getting treatment for his alcohol addiction. He has presumably stuck to his promise, especially since he was inspired by those who sought help for their own respective addiction. Regardless, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.