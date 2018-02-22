ABC A promotional image for "The Bachelor Winter Games"

The "Bachelor Winter Games" had lost another star when Ben Higgins left on his own volition, citing "emotional unavailability" as the reason for his departure. Not only that, he also made a heartbreaking reveal: he still hasn't moved on from Lauren Bushnell.

Tears were shed when Ben Higgins announced on "The Bachelor" spin-off, "The Bachelor Winter Games," that he would be leaving the show. On the show, it was obvious that the reality star didn't connect with anyone on a romantic level. Additionally, prior to his departure, he opened up to pals Ashley Iaconetti and Chris Harrison that he isn't ready yet to start dating after his breakup with Lauren Bushnell in May 2017.

According to Higgins, the idea of going out on a date seems like a chore to him and doesn't at all sound fun. "It's like, when you get engaged, I truly was so excited about the idea that like, I'm gonna spend the rest of my life with this person," he said. "But I think I don't want to be hurt again. Like, I desire a relationship and I dream of kids and I dream of family and I dream of being a good dad and a good husband, but I also have to get to a place where I'm excited about dating, and I'm not," Higgins added.

Looking at the cameras, he reveals that he is still dealing with the emotional toils left behind from his relationship with Bushnell and that being in a love-themed reality show is bringing back some weird feelings for him.

He explained that, for him, being in the show doesn't feel right. "My fear is that if I were to be broken again, I'm not full enough right now to recover from that," he went on to say.

After their breakup, Bushnell went on to date Devin Antin, who is the brother of the Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin.