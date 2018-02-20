Ben Simmons Hints at Lebron James' Possible Future With Philadelphia 76ers

Reuters/ Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Mar 24, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) advances the ball during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 24, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York.

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers hinted at LeBron James' possible future in his team. On Monday, the Australian point guard shared a cryptic photo on social media showing him, Lebron and two others together at Staples Center. While nothing seemed special about the photo at first glance, its caption got NBA fans thinking that Simmons might be trying to insinuate something else.

The NBA All-Star Weekend recently featured a series of events and festivities, bringing together players from various NBA teams. While groupings of players in photos are usually random, there are times when players are pictured together in a photo because they come from the same representation or brand.

Last Saturday, NBA players from Klutch Sports had a get-together at Staples Center for their annual Beats party. Among the familiar faces spotted during the event were James, John Wall, Tristan Thompson and Simmons. Shortly after the event, Simmons posted a few photos from the event on his Instagram, including one showing James having a good time with him, Thompson and Wall. "June 30 Midnight," Simmons wrote in the caption.

How Simmons captioned the photo set his followers off and led to speculations that he might be hinting at James' teaming up with the 76ers soon. This is because, at midnight of June 30, upcoming free agents can finally sign a new contract with the team of their choice. James happens to be one of the players on the market by then.

Although James' possible signing with the 76ers is just a mere speculation, for now, NBA fans know that the 76ers is among the teams that have both the talent and cap space to vie for James. Everybody in the league also knows that James and Simmons are good friends, so it's not impossible for James to choose to join 76ers.