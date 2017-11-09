Best 4K HD TV Deals on Black Friday 2017

(Photo: Reuters/Jim Young) Ben Dobson carries his purchase of a television during Black Friday Shopping at a Target store in Chicago, Illinois, United States, November 27, 2015.

The Black Friday sale is just around the corner. And while a number of retailers are set to give out major discounts on several electronic items, many customers are excited about the great deals for 4K High-Definition TVs this holiday.

While some retailers have yet to officially release their Black Friday Sale ads, most of these have already been leaked to various Black Friday-focused websites, which is what happens every year.

Kohl's

For Kohl's, one of the best TV deals it is going to offer will let consumers buy a 55-inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $499.99 from its original price of $999.99. Apart from the TV itself, every purchase will come with $150-worth of Kohl's gift cards.

Meanwhile, for $399.99, people can get a 49-inch LG Ultra HD Smart LED TV plus a $120 gift card. The item's original price was $699.99.

Target

Target has a wider array of discounted TVs compared to Kohl's, based on their Black Friday sale 2017 ads.

A 58-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV will cost $649.99 while a 49-inch TCL Roku TV with 4K UHD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate will be priced $349.99, which translates to $30 savings.

Some of the biggest TV discounts are from Target as well, and these include the 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV for only $849.99 instead of $1,299.99. It will also offer a 49-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV for $429.99.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's also has a list of discounted 4K TVs for the Black Friday sale.

The retailer will sell a 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV for $499.99 instead of $799.99. Another major discounted product is the 65-inch Samsung Curved 4K UHD TV for $1,479.99 after a $700 price cut.

Meanwhile, for customers who want to splurge but still enjoy a discount, BJ's is also offering the 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $3,499.99. While some may find the discounted price to still involve a lot of money, it was noted that the retailer had already slashed $1,800 from its original cost.