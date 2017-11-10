Best Buy Reveals 50-Page Black Friday Ad With Big Discounts for Electronics and Gaming Items

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Shoppers leave with check out with their purchases from the Best Buy store in Westbury, New York November 27, 2015.

With still a few weeks to go before the Black Friday sale, Best Buy has already revealed its 50-page brochure filled with discounted gaming products and electronics. All the prices shown in Best Buy's ad are valid for their doorbuster deals and via online stores for a very limited time.

Gaming

Best Buy will offer several discounted console and games bundles for Black Friday. A 500 GB Xbox One S console with a wireless controller bundled with a free copy of "Madden NFL 18" will cost $249.99. Meanwhile, it will be selling 1 TB PlayStation 4 consoles with one DualShock controller for only $199.99.

Selected games for the PS4 and Xbox One platforms will cost $24.99, which translates to discounts ranging from $15 to $35 off. Some of the titles include "Grand Theft Auto V," "Wolfenstein II," "The Evil Within 2," "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy," "Tekken 7," and more.

Best Buy will also cut the price of a PS VR headset bundled with a copy of "Gran Turismo Sport" by $100. This means it will now only cost $299.99.

Apple

Apple fans looking to upgrade to the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus can "save up to $200" when they get the smartphones via Best Buy. Note though that this can only be availed through an installment billing plan and qualified activation.

For example, a Space Gray iPhone 8 with 256 GB on Sprint that was sold during the Black Friday promo period and comes with a 24-month installment agreement will have a starting price of $649.92 instead of $850.08.

Meanwhile, the standard 9.7-inch iPad will be discounted by $80 and will be priced $249.99. Purchases of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and MacBook Pro made via Best Buy will entitle customers to a minimum savings of $150 and $250, respectively.

Premium Android Smartphones

There will also be discounted offers for billing plans and one-time payments for an array of sought-after Android smartphones.

First up, Best Buy purchases of the Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8 during the Black Friday promo period will help customers save $300. For example, the total cost of the devices with a Verizon plan becomes $636 for the Galaxy Note 8, $516 for the Galaxy S8+, and $420 for the Galaxy S8 after the discount is applied.

Best Buy will also exclusively distribute color options Deepsea Blue and Coral Blue for all three devices.

The LG G6 can also be bought with a $4.99/month billing plan with Sprint bringing the total cost to $119.76. An unlocked Sony Xperia XZ Premium will have a $100 discount which will bring the price to $599.99. The Huawei Mate 9 unlocked will cost $399.99 after a $100 price slash.

4K TVs

Smart 4K Ultra HD with HDR TVs are one of the most discounted products during the Black Friday sale. For Samsung's 65-inch and 55-inch variants, the prices will be discounted to $1,297.99 and $897.99, respectively.

Meanwhile, their Sony counterparts are set for bigger discounts. The 65-inch Class will cost $1,499.99 (with $500 taken off its original price), while the 55-inch variant will be priced $999.99 ($400 slashed off original price).

Best Buy Store Times

Best Buy's discounted items will be offered first via online as soon as the calendar hits Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. On the same day, Best Buy's physical stores will open at 5 p.m. local time with most establishments to welcome customers until 1 a.m.

Then, on the actual Black Friday sale that falls on Nov. 24, Best Buy's physical stores will open at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time.