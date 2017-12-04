Best Christmas Movies on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime

REUTERS/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014.

Christmas is just around the corner, and for some families, that means gathering around the fire and watching holiday-themed movies.

There used to be a time when people would wait for their favorite holiday movies to air on television. However, with numerous technological advancements and the convenience provided by the Internet, there are now several streaming services that offer readily available content with the simple click of a button.

On Netflix, there are a handful of Christmas movies that cater to different demographics. There's "A Very Murray Christmas" starring Bill Murray and several other famous celebrities, for those who enjoy comedies. 1954's "White Christmas" starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney is for the old at heart. The kids will surely have a good time watching the animated "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas." And then, there are the classics: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Other Christmas movies to enjoy on Netflix include "Gremlins," "The Ref," "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups," "The Legend of Frosty the Snowman," "The Magic Snowflake," and "Trading Places." There is also a Netflix original called "A Christmas Prince," which Entertainment Weekly dubs as "an instant classic."

On Hulu, subscribers can watch "The Holiday," "A Christmas Tale," "Happy Christmas," "Home for the Holidays," and "Bad Santa," which is also available on Netflix. Kids can also enjoy "Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year."

Finally, Amazon Prime also offers some goodies for the holiday season. Children have a lot of animated content to enjoy, such as "Frosty's Winter Wonderland," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "The Year Without Santa Claus," "Jack Frost," and "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown."

For the adults, "A Merry Friggin' Christmas," "Christmas With the Kranks," "Home for the Holidays," and "The Holiday" are available for their viewing pleasure.

With so many Christmas movies to get into, subscribers had better start early on their binge-watching to get through them all.