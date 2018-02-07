Best Exercise for Weight Loss as Recommended by Experts

Reuters/Stringer China A photo of a woman running on a treadmill as part of her training during a six-week programme in an exercise room.

Health experts reveal the best exercise routine to lose weight.

Exercising every day does not mean anything if the routine does not involve the right mix of activities. Basically, the key is having the right combination of cardiovascular and strength training.

"The idea is that you basically want to get your heart rate up till you're at least at a modest intensity," Heather Milton, senior exercise physiologist at New York University, told Business Insider.

According to him, one should always accompany a cardiovascular training with strength activities to increase metabolism and maintain this higher metabolism outside of the gym.

There are a number of ways to do it. Some would go to the gym, where there are proper equipment and a knowledgeable trainer; there are those who would go to a dance studio and sweat it off; some would take to the park to stretch and jog; still others would prefer to do it all at home, with their own routine.

There is also one important factor when doing routines: intervals. For those who prefer walking as their form of exercise, it would be great to insert a 30-second jog every 5 minutes. According to Prevention.com, the burst of intense effort resets metabolism to a slightly higher rate.

For experts, though, the most important thing is to choose a routine that "you will actually do." To maximize fat loss, one must choose and exercise what they can do for a long period of time.

Finally, exercise is nothing without combining it with the right diet. "As a rule of thumb, weight loss is generally 75 percent diet and 25 percent exercise," nutritional biochemist Shawn Talbott told HuffPost. He explained that only a portion of one's weight is fat. One should note that cutting back on calories would result in a bigger weight loss. This comes only with the right diet, which he explained is different for every individual.