Best Game Deals 2017: Big Discounts With Steam Winter Sale And Sony Christmas PlayStation Sale

Only six days to go before 2017 officially says goodbye but that doesn't mean the holiday sales are over. Steam and Sony are currently offering massive discounts on hundreds of games and will do so well into the New Year.

Steam traditionally offers four sales every year – one for each season with the last one being the Winter Sale. This year's Winter Sale began on Dec. 21, offering PC gamers hundreds of discounted games until it concludes on Jan. 4, 2018.

A number of great AAA deals are currently available with "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice," "Middle Earth: Shadow Of War," and "Tekken 7" available at 25, 30, and 50 percent off respectively. "The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition" is also available at a whopping 60 percent off and comes with the base game and two DLC (downloadable content) packs.

As for Indie titles, the dino-survival game "ARK: Survival Evolved" and Indie favourite "Firewatch" are currently available at 60 percent off while vehicular soccer game "Rocket League" is also available at 40 percent off. Classic titles are also on sale with every single "Tomb Raider" game available at a massive 85 percent discount.

Of course, not everyone prefers to do their gaming on PC which is why Sony is also holding a sale of its own. The Sony has slashed the price of more than 500 games and add-ons across the PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita for its Christmas PlayStation sale which will run until Jan. 19, 2018.

Blockbuster games such as "Call of Duty: WW2," Star Wars Battlefront 2," "Assassin's Creed Origins," "Need for Speed Payback," "Fortnite," and "Persona 5" will be available on sale along with their add-ons and Season Pass content.

Sony is also set to announce a new batch of free games for the PlayStation Plus this January. Expect the list to come shortly after the New Year although these tend to be leaked prior to their announcement.