Best Movie Releases This Holiday Season 2017

Lucasfilm An image of the latest poster for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

The holiday season is fast-approaching, and movie houses are already prepping some of the best films in their 2017 lineups. People know it's that time of the year again when they should start planning which TV shows to binge-watch and movies to catch in theaters.

Starting with Joss Whedon's "Justice League" last weekend, a slate of crowd-pleasers is set to hit theaters in the coming weeks until the holiday season ends on New Year's Eve. On Dec. 8, James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" will open in theaters, providing an interesting continuation to the 2003 comedy "The Room." The film stars Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, and Josh Hutcherson.

The following weekend, the "Star Wars" saga continues with "The Last Jedi," which will see the return of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is the second in the new "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, following 2015's "The Force Awakens."

Dec. 15 isn't just for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," though. That same weekend, Joe Wright's "Darkest Hour" will hit theaters, top-billed by Gary Oldman. The film follows his character, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as he faces a critical test against Adolf Hitler's Nazi army during World War II.

Meanwhile, Dec. 22 is the day for avid fans of sci-fi and thriller films, as that's when Alexander Payne's "Downsizing" and Guillermo Del Toro's "The Shape of Water" arrive in theaters. Starring Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig, "Downsizing" tells the story of a group of scientists who discover a way to shrink humans down to five inches. On the other hand, "The Shape of Water" is a thriller film that centers on a mute woman who works in a government lab and forms a special connection with a secret humanoid asset.

Also on Dec. 22, Steven Spielberg's Vietnam-era journalism drama "The Post" will have its limited release in selected theaters. This film highlights the investigations conducted by the New York Times and Washington Post on the Pentagon Papers.

Three days after its release, "Molly's Game" will hit theaters on Christmas Day, marking Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut.