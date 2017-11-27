Best Video Games to Get This 2017 Holiday Season

Facebook/AssassinsCreed "Assassins' Creed: Origins" is one of the must-haves this coming holiday season.

With the holiday season virtually at hand, gamers of all ages, from various walks of life are more than excited to spend some of their hard-earn money on some of the finest video games for the season. As several different titles are available, representing different gaming genres, gaming experts have come up with their own respective lists of some of the hottest games this season.

There are of course the marquee titles that have been released over the past two months, and gamers who still do not have copies of these titles might want to consider snagging them this season. Pop Sugar noted some of the key titles, such as Bungie's "Destiny 2" ($30) and "Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition: ($90) as must-haves before the year ends.

"Just Dance 2018" ($30) also made the list, as it gives players the full Nintendo Switch experience. There is also "L.A. Noire" ($40) from Rockstar Games, which comes out not only on the PlayStation 4 (S4) but also on the Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, The New York Times also listed a few titles that gamers should give a shot at this holiday season. Leading the list is "Assassin's Creed: Origins," which is Ubisoft's follow-up to the franchise after taking a break in 2016. Another title is "Call of Duty: WWII," which is Activision's and Sledgehammer Games' take on World War II action.

Lastly, the list would not be complete without "Super Mario Odyssey," which is the first of the franchise for the Switch console.

Moving over to the hardware side of things, the New York Times also noted the SNES Classic Edition, though gamers, especially those who were born in the 1980's and 1990's, may find it a bit of a challenge to secure a unit, as the console easily flies off the shelves.

For gamers who are looking to take their playing experience to a higher and more premium level, there is the Xbox One X from Microsoft. The $499 console is by far the world's most powerful to date, offering 4K gaming and impressively faster loading times, among others.