Best Xbox One and PS4 Games to Get This Holiday Season

Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft/Xbox "Forza Motorsport 7" is an excellent choice for a Christmas gift for gamers this season.

It's that grand time of the year where people are on the hunt for that perfect Christmas gift. For kids, though, especially the gamers, there is no better gift than a new and exciting video game.

With the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4) still leading the gaming landscape, it is key for any gift-giver who is in the hunt for a worthy title to be in the know when it comes to the best games for the holiday season. Stuff noted some of the best games available for Xbox One owners that are excellent gift options.

Heading the list is "Forza Motorsport 7" from Turn 10 Studios and Microsoft Studios. The game is a great pick for players who are into some race car action. The report said that the game is good for expert gamers and beginners alike, making it an instant favorite. Another notable title for Xbox One, as well as the PS4, is "Destiny 2." Bungie's second installment for the space shooter franchise has been fine-tuned to become one of the best multiplayer games to date.

For players who are looking for some superhero action, there is "Injustice 2" from Warner Bros. Interactive and NetherRealm Studios that also created "Mortal Kombat." The fighting video game features some of the most iconic superheroes and villains from the DC Universe such as Batman, Robin, Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Brainiac, among others.

Meanwhile, Trusted Reviews also named some great options for the season for PS4 led by "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age" from Square Enix. The game is suited for players who are after that classic JRPG action highlighted by much-improved gameplay and overall visual experience.

Also making the list is "Resident Evil 7," which is the latest installment from one of Capcom's most iconic franchises. The game gives players a new first-person perspective that makes it a fitting comeback for the survival horror franchise.

The games are available on the Xbox Store, the PlayStation Store, and on Amazon.