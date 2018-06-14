Beth Moore, Russell Moore, SBC Leaders Celebrate JD Greear Pres. Win in Rap Video (WATCH)

(Photo: Screengrab, Momma Pop YouTube channel) Beth Moore in a rap video congratulating J.D. Greear on election as SBC president.

Fresh off his being decisively elected president of the largest Protestant group in America, pastor J.D. Greear is receiving congratulations by an array of Southern Baptist leaders in a homemade rap video.

The video, which was posted Wednesday by a YouTube star named Ashley and whose channel is called Momma Pop, begins with a portion of video footage of Greear at the 2016 Southern Baptist Convention withdrawing his candidacy as president, ceding the race to Steve Gaines, pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata plays in the background.

Then, abruptly, artist MC Hammer's hit song "Too Legit to Quit" begins and Ashley explains in creative fashion how Greear, who leads Summit Church in Durham, North Carolina is himself "too legit to quit," given his elevation to the SBC presidency this week.

Among those seen signaling their congratulations are Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, the denomination's policy wing, and popular teacher and author Beth Moore. Watch the video in its entirety below.