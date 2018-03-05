Bethesda Announces E3 Press Conference Details with New Video

Bethesda The new video for Bethesda's conference features many of its iconic characters in a cardboard-cutout style.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is one of the biggest gaming events of the year, and it is set to happen in just a few months. Major players are already starting to announce their plans for the event, and one such company is Bethesda who just released a short video that details information for its own press conference.

The announcement came from a short video that showcases each of Bethesda's biggest franchises in a cute cardboard-cutout style. Some of the more notable franchises of course include "Elder Scrolls," "Fallout," "Dishonored," and "Doom," though that does not necessarily mean they will be taking center stage this year.

Presented with the tagline "Create Something Special," this year's conference will take place on June 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Bethesda writes that official invitations will be sent out at a later date and those will contain more information about the event.

While most people would be excited to see what Bethesda has to offer as it is one of the biggest developers right now, some are a bit wary and are lowering their expectations due to how its conference went last year.

Despite the fact that the company rented out a theater for last year's conference, many were disappointed to see that the entire presentation was essentially a 40-minute video. In addition to that, on top of just being a video presentation instead of anything live on the stage, many of the announcements were, for the most part, underwhelming.

Last year's conference really only had two new game announcements, "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" and "The Evil Within 2." Other than those, the rest of the presentation was dedicated to talking about ports of older games to new platforms, most notably "Skyrim" on the Nintendo Switch, expansions for pre-existing games, and promoting the Creation Club for "Fallout 4" and "Skyrim."

Overall, it was a pretty light event, especially compared to some of its past conferences. Much of the public agreed that it was a disappointment and that it had "lost" E3 that year.

Expectations are fairly low given how the last one went, but perhaps Bethesda will be able to bounce back this year.