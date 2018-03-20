Bethesda Game Studios Currently Working on Two New Games, Director Todd Howard Confirms

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, showcase the "Fallout 4Pip-Boy Edition" that comes with an actual Pip-Boy as he introduces the video game "Fallout 4" during video game publisher Bethesda Softworks media briefing June 14, 2015.

"Fallout 4" was released back in 2015, so fans are understandably starting to look for what the folks from Bethesda Game Studios will produce next.

The developers have not really provided any specific details regarding their upcoming projects, though they have hinted that there are some major titles in the works.

Recently, executive producer Todd Howard shed a little more light on what the developers are currently working on.

Speaking recently to Ted Price for the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences Game Maker's Notebook podcast, Howard talked a little bit about the projects currently in development at Bethesda Game Studios.

During that interview, Howard shared that the developers have already put in plenty of work into one game that is going to utilize their current animation engine. Howard also revealed that they are working on another game that is still in the pre-production stage that will make use of a new animation engine.

Howard's latest revelations echo what Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing Pete Hines has been saying numerous times over on Twitter.

In response to many fans wondering about when "The Elder Scrolls 6" is coming out, Hines has consistently said that the developers have two other projects they want to work on ahead of that sought-after sequel.

So, what are these two mystery projects?

A recent report from GameZone speculates that the project that is already deep into development could very well be the rumored game known as "Starfield."

The report speculates that the second project could be "The Elder Scrolls 6," but again, what Hines has said on numerous occasions would suggest that particular game is not being worked on just yet.

While details about the studio's upcoming projects are hard to come by at this point, that may change later this year, as the developers are expected to be in attendance for this year's E3.