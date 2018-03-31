Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer Todd Howard Is Staying Mum About 'The Elder Scrolls 6'

Howard not saying anything about the sequel even to his son

Bethesda It may be a while before players get their first look at 'The Elder Scrolls 6'

At this point in time, the only thing that's really known about "The Elder Scrolls 6" is that it will be made eventually.

Outside of that, fans can only speculate about the main setting that will be featured, the story that will be told and when the game itself will be released.

The folks over at Bethesda Game Studios have done a great job of making sure that nothing about this sequel leaks out, and it's clear that they are committed to keeping this game shrouded in secrecy for as long as possible.

To gain a better idea of just how committed the developers are to maintaining the mystery around the game, fans simply need to hear a recent story shared by Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard.

Spotted by Kotaku, Howard dropped by the "Game Maker's Notebook Podcast" to chat with Insomniac Games' Ted Price. During that conversation, Howard shared a funny story about his son who just got into "Skyrim" not too long ago.

Similar to many people who played "Skyrim," Howard's son loved the game and began consuming all kinds of content related to it. Inevitably, Howard's son also became curious about what comes after "Skyrim," so he began asking his father about "The Elder Scrolls 6."

According to Howard, his son asked him to share just a few things about the sequel, but the boss of Bethesda Game Studios did not budge.

As frustrating as it may be for the younger Howard and for all the other "Elder Scrolls" fans that Howard is still not talking about the sequel, this isn't really anything new.

The developers at Bethesda Game Studios have made it clear that they are not going to talk about this sequel before they absolutely need to, and they haven't deviated from that stance.

It's quite likely that fans will have to wait for a while before they can hear about the next mainline entry in "The Elder Scrolls" franchise.

As some fans may have already heard, two other major releases are coming from Bethesda Game Studios ahead of the next "Elder Scrolls" game, and given that specific details about those titles are unavailable at this time, fans are going to want to settle in for an extended wait.

Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing Pete Hines previously provided a bit of insight into why the developers have decided to do things this way.

Speaking to Gamespot last year, Hines revealed that the developers at Bethesda Game Studios did not want to just be known as the people who created the "Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" franchises. They have a desire to work on other projects that they are also passionate about, which is why they have opted to develop other titles ahead of the sought-after sequel.

The good news here for fans is that, yes, "The Elder Scrolls 6" is going to be made. It's just that they will have to stay patient and perhaps spend their time enjoying other titles because the game they want is not expected to be officially announced anytime soon.