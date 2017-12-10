Bethesda Launches New Campaign to 'Save' Single-Player Games

Facebook/Fallout "Fallout 4" is Bethesda's best-selling single-player game of all time.

Video games in the single-player genre are on a decline over the past few years. A leading video game developer, however, wants to turn things around through a new endeavor.

During The Games Awards earlier this week, Bethesda released a trailer officially launching the #SavePlayer1 campaign, urging gaming enthusiasts to "save" single-player games. The video features actress Lynda Carter who once took on the role of DC's Wonder Woman, convincing the viewers of the importance of single-player games and they need should not go away.

"While Bethesda and its family of studios produce and publish a wide array of games (including some of the pioneering games in the multiplayer and esports space), single-player games are a big part of the Company's DNA and will continue to be as they work to develop and publish narrative-driven single-player games in the future," the game developer said in a statement posted on Steam.

To get the ball rolling, the company also kicked-off a weekend sale to entice gamers to enjoy and appreciate single-player games. "To celebrate the single-player gamer, Bethesda is running a sale this weekend across its current catalog of single-player games with prices up to 50% off digitally, as well as at select retailers," the company said in a statement.

The "Save Player 1" sale now cuts down the price of "The Evil Within 2" in half at $30. Other Bethesda titles that are now discounted include "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" ($30), "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition" ($20), "Prey" ($20), "Dishonored 2" ($20), and "Doom" ($15).

Meanwhile, Gamespot noted that most of Bethesda's titles are in the single-player genre, with "Fallout 4" recently becoming its best-selling game to date. In addition, the company also announced that it is also donating $100,000 to the Entertainment Software Association Foundation.

The money will be used to "to provide scholarships for future developers – the talented young people who might one day make an amazing single-player game that you'll love," the company said.