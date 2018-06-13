Bethesda Still Unsure If New Space Epic 'Starfield' Will Be Released on Current-Gen Consoles

Devs will not 'limit' the game just so it can be playable on currently available consoles

YouTube/Bethesda Softworks 'Starfield' is the newest IP from Bethesda Game Studios

The folks at Bethesda had an absolutely humongous E3, as they revealed more details about a new game coming from one of their iconic franchises ("Fallout 76"), officially announced the next installment of their "Elder Scrolls" series ("The Elder Scrolls VI") and shared a bunch of other notable reveals.

Still, the most intriguing thing that Bethesda may have done during their press conference is to officially unveil a new IP, one known as "Starfield."

Thus far, here are the things that are officially known about the aforementioned new game.

First off, it has been described by the developers as a "space epic."

The game is also currently in development now at Bethesda Game Studios, with a recent report from DualShockers noting that it is already playable internally.

And that's about it for the things already known about the game, as not even the consoles that it will be released for have been determined at this point in time.

Speaking recently to Gamespot, Bethesda Game Studios creative director Todd Howard revealed that no decision has been made with regards to the platforms that will host "Starfield."

However, Howard did make it clear that they will not "limit" the game just so it can be playable on the consoles that are currently on the market. According to Howard, he is "willing" to leave behind the current-gen consoles, but he also admitted that doing so is not something they are prioritizing at this time.

Just going by those revelations from Howard, it seems safe to assume that this new IP of theirs is not coming anytime soon.

Because Howard and the other developers were not exactly forthcoming with information regarding their new IP, fans have been left to speculate about what it could actually be.

It is worth noting, however, that E3 was not the first time that "Starfield" was mentioned as a game that the developers at Bethesda Game Studios were working on.

An article posted on Fextralife.com touches on the rumors that have been circulating online for a while now regarding this game.

For instance, the article notes that Bethesda first filed a trademark for the name of the game back in 2013 and then renewed that trademark three years later. That would suggest that this particular project is one the developers have been working on for years.

The article also revisits the supposed leaks posted on 4chan by someone who claims to be a Bethesda employee who was using the pseudonym "Salulard" for posting purposes. In talking about "Starfield," "Salulard" described a game that shares similarities with "Fallout 4" that also includes some features often requested by fans.

"Salulard" shared that the game would be revealed at E3 2017, which turned out to be wrong, but the individual was on the money when it came to predicting that "Fallout 4 VR" and "Skyrim VR" would be at the aforementioned event.

The unfortunate thing for Bethesda fans is that they likely won't know what "Starfield" is for a while longer, but the good news for them is that they have something new to be hyped about.