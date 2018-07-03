Bethesda's Todd Howard Discusses How 'Starfield' Came to Be and What the Future Holds for It

Still unclear which platforms will be able to support 'Starfield'

YouTube/Bethesda Softworks 'Starfield' is the newest IP from Bethesda Game Studios

"Starfield" was only officially announced by Bethesda last month, but rumors about the game were already circulating online years ago.

The good thing about the game being official is that the developers can acknowledge it and also talk about it now, which is precisely what Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard has been doing in recent weeks.

Howard again discussed the game briefly during an interview with Eurogamer and some interesting details surfaced from that.

One of the most noteworthy details to come from the interview is that Howard and the other developers at Bethesda have apparently thought about this game for nearly 15 years.

To be more specific, Howard shared that the game has been in the minds of the developers dating all the way back to 2004, however, people only started getting to work on "Starfield" full time after "Fallout 4" hit stores in late 2015.

This new game is clearly a passion project of sorts for the people at Bethesda Game Studios and that alone will get fans extremely excited for it.

Unfortunately, there is still no release date attached to it, and even the platforms it may call home remain undetermined.

Howard said that they are "building something that will handle next-generation hardware," but he also did not rule out the possibility that the game could be playable on current-generation platforms.

Perhaps the reason Howard still can't say if current-gen platforms will be able to handle the game is that they haven't checked that out yet.

During an earlier interview with Gamespot, Howard hinted that he is "willing" to move past the current-gen consoles, but that is simply not a priority for them at this stage of development.

It's clear that "Starfield" still has a long way to go before it is deemed ready for its close-up, but one thing's for sure, fans will be tuning in for whenever that may happen.