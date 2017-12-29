'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Air Date, News: Casting Underway for Several Dogs

"Better Call Saul" season 4 is going to the dogs! The search is on for new cast members but they are probably not what viewers might expect.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Bob Odenkirk leads the cast of "Better Call Saul" on AMC.

Production for "Better Call Saul" is looking for several dogs for an upcoming episode in season 4. The crew, in particular, wants to cast a Golden Retriever, Labrador, Springer Spaniel, German shepherd and Australian Collie or Shepard.

This casting announcement does not give away much of the plot. It might, however, mean that Caldera (Joe DeRosa) will be back for more scenes in "Better Call Saul" season 4.

Caldera, a veterinarian, closely worked with Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) in previous activities. They used his vet clinic as a front for criminal activities.

AMC renewed "Better Call Saul" for a fourth season in June. As the cast expands with furry actors, however, the show will have one missing character next season. Co-creator Peter Gould confirmed that Chuck (Michael McKean) is definitely dead after fire engulfed his home in last season's finale.

"We try not to screw around with the audience where 'you thought it was this, but it's now that'," Gould said. "To build up the way we did and not have consequences, it would be a wet cracker."

The filming of "Better Call Saul" season 4 will begin in January 2018 in Albuquerque. The schedule indicates that the show won't get a February or April premiere as with the previous seasons. Will AMC start season 4 in the fall?

Meanwhile, "Better Call Saul" season 3 earned a few nominations this year. Star Bob Odenkirk is one of the contenders for the Best Actor Drama category at the Golden Globes. The show is also vying for the Best Drama Series category at the Writers Guild Awards.

"Better Call Saul" marks Jimmy McGill's (Odenkirk) journey and transformation as the shady lawyer Saul Goodman in the original series "Breaking Bad." It hasn't happened yet for the last three seasons, but will things finally fall in place in season 4?