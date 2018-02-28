'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Casting News: Is There A Chance To See Jesse Pinkman With Jimmy McGill?

Facebook/BreakingBad Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad'

It has been over 10 years since Jesse Pinkman was first introduced in "Breaking Bad," but there might be a chance to see Aaron Paul reprise his iconic character in the spinoff series "Better Call Saul."

In an interview with Digital Spy, series creator Vince Gillian said that he is open to bring back Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime in the prequel of "Breaking Bad."

At the end of the critically-acclaimed series, Pinkman found himself running away from the drug cartel, but it did not exactly reveal what happened to him next. This left the viewers wanting to find closure for the beloved character.

But according to the series creator, there could be a chance to find out what really happened to Pinkman in a future installment of the spinoff series. "You never know if that character may get revisited in the future," Gilligan said. "Anything's possible."

However, Paul was not as optimistic as Gillian regarding the possibility of Pinkman appearing in the show that centers on Saul Goodman's (Bob Odenkirk) early life as struggling small-time attorney Jimmy McGill before he became White's con lawyer in the original series.

Speaking with Huffington Post in 2014, the actor explained why its hard to imagine Pinkman interact with Jimmy in the prequel even if he talked about it with the people behind the show. "I mean, we've joked around about it, but it's a prequel. I have no idea how [Jesse] would show up. I'm much older now. But I don't look older, I look kinda younger, which is strange," the actor said.

Yet the actor also told Variety in 2016 that he is still hoping that he could still go back to portraying the role in the future.

AMC has yet to reveal the official release date of "Better Call Saul" season 4 in the coming days.