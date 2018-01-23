'Better Call Saul' Season 4: Production Begins in New Mexico

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Promo image for 'Better Call Saul'

The fourth season of "Better Call Saul" is officially underway.

Albuquerque Journal revealed that the production for season 4 of the critically acclaimed "Breaking Bad" spin-off has already started in Albuquerque, according to the New Mexico Film Office.

According to the report, the return of "Better Call Saul" production in the city means that around 150 crew members will be hired for the set. There will also be at least 50 to 100 principal actors at around 1,500 people who will be employed as background talents for the TV show that will be filmed at the Albuquerque Studios. This is why the city's film office is excited for the start of the production.

"Over the last three seasons, Sony has proven to be an excellent partner with the state of New Mexico as we continue growing and diversifying our economy, and we look forward to the continued success of our partnership," Film Office Director Nick Maniatis stated.

Details about the plot of "Better Call Saul" season 4 remains under wraps, but it can be expected to center on the repercussions of Chuck McGill's (Michael McKean) death in season 3.

Fans of the spin-off series were hoping that McKean's character survived the house fire that he accidentally caused at the end of the previous season when he tipped over a burning lantern in his dark home. But series co-creator Vince Gilligan seemed to confirm it in an interview with Deadline in August 2017.

"I don't want to sound unnecessarily coy, but we don't know what the future holds, because Season 4 hasn't aired yet," the series co-creator stated. "I don't want to be absolutely definitive, but it's only fair to say that it's looking very likely that the character of Chuck, in the present tense, will no longer be seen on the show."

"Better Call Saul" season 4 is expected to return to AMC in September 2018.