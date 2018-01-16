'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Release Date: Production Finally Begins; What To Know So Far

Production finally begins for the fourth season of the AMC series "Better Call Saul." Details to the plot, however, are still scarce but here's what might be coming next so far.

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Production resumes for "Better Call Saul" season 4 in New Mexico.

"Better Call Saul" season 4 could expound on the impact of Chuck's (Michael McKean) death on Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk). Losing his brother could trigger his long-anticipated transformation into Saul Goodman, which fans of this spinoff and original show "Breaking Bad" have been waiting to unfold for some time.

The fourth season might also highlight more "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" crossovers as the timeline on both shows inch closer and closer. Odenkirk actually hinted that revisiting some scenes in "Breaking Bad" might happen in "Better Call Saul."

"Some of those sequences in 'Breaking Bad,' we might get to see behind Saul's story a little more," Odenkirk revealed. "His side of the story that might make him a different character in the course of seeing that — [a side] even I haven't seen yet."

The executive producers, however, remain mum on whether or not viewers will finally see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) appear in "Better Call Saul." The character, after all, was the reason why Saul Goodman became a fan-favorite on television as the former's lawyer.

Meanwhile, "Better Call Saul" season 4 will likely open with Jimmy assuming his other aliases, Gene, the manager from Cinnabon. Will this be his last alter ego though before finally breaking as Saul Goodman?

Fans also wonder what's next for Kim Wexler (Rhea Seahorn), Jimmy's girlfriend, after she finally ends her relationship with him. Kim has been dealing with her own problems as well. Will the strain with Jimmy also affect his transformation into Saul Goodman?

AMC has not yet confirmed when "Better Call Saul" season 4 will begin airing. Speculations are that the show might return in early 2019 like its previous seasons.