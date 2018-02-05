'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers: Series Gets Darker in Upcoming Season

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Promo image for "Better Call Saul"

"Breaking Bad" is undoubtedly one of the best shows to have aired on television in the past decade. It wove a story of drama and intrigue that was unique, fresh, and kept viewers in their seats. But what is even more surprising than that is "Better Call Saul," its spin-off series, has somehow managed to be just as good as the original, not something a spin-off show can often claim. And as fans of the series wait for the return, supposedly sometime in September, creator Vince Gilligan has stated that "Better Call Saul" gets darker in its fourth season.

In a recent interview between Gilligan and The AV Club, the Emmy Award winning director was asked if he could provide any hints or ideas about the themes that will be explored in the upcoming season.

"Every year gets us closer to Jimmy McGill becoming Saul Goodman, and this year will be no different," he said. "The worlds of Jimmy and Saul are coming together, and therefore it stands to reason the worlds of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad are overlapping deeper and deeper into one another as well."

He then goes on to say that while the show will still have its moments of humor and lightheartedness, it will definitely get darker as it approaches the "Breaking Bad" timeline, especially when you consider how the last season ended with Chuck setting his house on fire.

Production for the fourth season of "Better Call Saul" just started last month, so fans should not be too surprised that it probably will not air until much later this year.

In October 2017, Thomas Schnauz, one of the writers and producers of the show announced that the show would return by September, thus missing the window for the show to be in the running for this year's Emmys

"We do miss an Emmy cycle. We do come back in September and as long as the show continues, we're going to hit that September mark every year," Schnauz said.

"Better Call Saul" airs on AMC and, if what they have said holds true, the fourth season is scheduled to begin in September.