'Better Call Saul' Season 4 Release Date: Why Was It Delayed?

Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Promo image for "Better Call Saul"

"Better Call Saul" season 4 will return to the small screens in late summer, a bit later than its predecessors.

The first three seasons of "Better Call Saul" were released on either late winter or early spring, but the fourth season coming this year will have a later premiere.

In an interview with Ad Week, AMC Networks president and general manager Charlie Collier revealed that season 4 of the crime drama will not be ready until late summer. Earlier reports even say that it would have a fall premiere.

This means that the critically acclaimed series will not be eligible for this year's Emmy Awards, considering it received eight nominations from the award-giving body in 2017 alone. But Collier does not seem to be bothered by this.

He said he would much rather give series creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan the time they need to make an exceptional season than rushing one that is not on par with its predecessors.

"They're very aware of looking at the entirety of the seasons of 'Saul,' all of the seasons of 'Breaking Bad,' and making sure that they're A, creating references for the fans that are beautiful gifts and B, they're telling the story they want to tell," he told Ad Week. "They're hitting their sweet spot, and there's a lot more story to tell."

The AMC chief added that he is not as concerned as before about making an Emmy splash, and is more focused on creating great-quality programs.

According to an earlier report from Screenrant, "Better Call Saul" is scheduled for a September 2018 release, after production began in early January.

"Better Call Saul" premiered in February 2015 as a spin-off to hit series "Breaking Bad." According to director Vince Gilligan, its fourth season will take on a darker tone as it takes the storyline closer to the events of "Breaking Bad." He also hinted that there will be more of the adventure of "Cinnabon Gene."