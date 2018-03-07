Facebook/BetterCallSaulAMC Promotional image for 'Better Call Saul'

"Better Call Saul" is gearing up for its fourth season, and fans may see a familiar face from "Breaking Bad."

Aaron Paul, who portrayed Jesse Pinkman in all five seasons of "Breaking Bad," has said in the past that he would like to reprise his role on "Better Call Saul" if given the chance. Now, co-creator Vince Gilligan has also voiced his willingness to welcome the character on the spin-off prequel series.

"You never know if that character may get revisited in the future. Anything's possible," he told Digital Spy.

Gilligan was not very specific when it came to the question of when and how, though, which means there is no guarantee that fans will see Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming fourth season. However, he maintained that he is "open to the idea" of Paul reprising his role and even revealed that he is rooting for it to happen.

The new season is taking much longer to create, with its premiere date being pushed to the summer instead of the usual winter or spring. And, according to AMC president Charlie Collier, while speaking to Ad Week, there is a good reason for that.

"They're very aware of looking at the entirety of the seasons of Saul, all of the seasons of Breaking Bad, and making sure that they're A, creating references for the fans that are beautiful gifts and B, they're telling the story they want to tell. They're hitting their sweet spot, and there's a lot more story to tell," he said.

As for the future of the series, executive producer Gennifer Hutchison previously told TVLine in June 2017 that, while they do not have a concrete plan laid out yet, they are talking about possibly continuing the timeline and going beyond "Breaking Bad."

"Having those flash-forwards allows us the option to maybe delve a little deeper into the future," she said. "But there's no explicit plan."

"Better Call Saul" season 4 will premiere later this year.