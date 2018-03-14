'Beverly Hills, 90210' Stars Reunite For A New Show Based On The Original Series

Facebook/BeverlyHills90210 The cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210"

"Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are set to reunite once more for a new project based on the beloved series.

According to People, the stars and long-time friends are working with CBS on the said new show where they will play "exaggerated versions of themselves."

Spelling confirmed the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reunion on Instagram by teasing a "great creative day" with Garth, who she referred to as her "partner in crime."

She mentioned some "90210 vibes" going on and declared "Donna and Kelly forever" in one of her hashtags, hinting that fans might see the characters on the small screen once again. Garth has been tight-lipped on the matter though.

This new project will not be the first attempt to bring back "Beverly Hills, 90210," which, for the uninitiated, premiered in 1990 and followed the dramatic lives of a group of West Beverly Hills students — their friendships and romantic relationships — all while tackling a range of topical issues.

Spelling and Garth happen to be two of the four stars who appeared on the show from beginning to end — the other two being Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green, who played Steve and David, respectively.

Also starring Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, and Luke Perry, the show ran for 10 seasons and spawned a couple of spinoffs namely "Models, Inc." and "Melrose Place," which also became a big hit and was later rebooted by The CW.

The same network rebooted the original in 2008, which aired for five seasons. Spelling and Garth even reprised their roles in the first season.

Outside of "Beverly Hills, 90210," the two also teamed up for the family buddy comedy "Mystery Girls" for ABC Family, but it only lasted a single season.

The drama comedy "Beverly Hills, 90210" quasi-revival has no official title yet at the moment, but Spelling and Garth are keen on making it happen so it should not be long before more details come out.