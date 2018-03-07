Beyonce And Jay-Z Announce Then Retract Joint Tour

Reuters/Cathal McNaughton Beyonce and Jay-Z delete the event page for a joint tour in Beyonce's Facebook minutes after it was posted.

Beyonce and Jay-Z fans momentarily went crazy when the couple listed a tour date for "On the Run 2" on Monday. As fans would know, "On the Run" was the couple's last joint tour, so having a sequel hinted at the possibility of another one.

On Monday, a Facebook event page reportedly appeared on Beyonce's Facebook and Ticketmaster pages. According to the event page, "On the Run 2" was set on Jul. 30 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. However, the anticipation of fans was short-lived as both posts were deleted minutes after, but it is not unlikely that the event will actually take place.

It was still way back in 2014 when the duo went on tour together. Beyonce and Jay-Z were on tour for six weeks for "On the Run" in North America. Since then, both Beyonce and Jay-Z have released two critically acclaimed albums.

In April 2016, Beyonce dropped "Lemonade," her sixth studio album to date and her second visual album. Aside from winning at the African-American Film Critics Association Awards in 2016 and at the Black Reel Awards in 2017, "Lemonade" debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Around 485,000 copies were sold in its first week.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z launched his 13th solo studio album, "4:44," on June 30 last year. Like "Lemonade," "4:44" also debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Jay-Z also won a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year for "4:44," while two other tracks in the album were also nominated for "Record of the Year."

It also seems like the decade-long married couple have been waiting for a follow-up to their "On the Run" tour. After the tour, Beyonce had said that the joint tour was the best of her life.

"Thank you San Fran! Your city is beautiful. It was the perfect place to complete the best tour of my life! Thank you to all the fans that supported our show. God bless," the 36-year-old singer captioned a photo of Jay-Z and their daughter, Blue Ivy, posted on Instagram on Aug. 8 last year.