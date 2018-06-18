Beyonce and Jay-Z Drops Surprise Collab Album Titled 'Everything Is Love'

Youtube/Beyonce A screenshot featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z from their new music video, "Ape**t"

After years of speculations regarding a joint project, Beyonce and Jay-Z surprised their fans by dropping their new album "Everything is Love."

On Saturday, the music superstars, who are referred to as The Carters whenever they are together, released their collaborative project on Tidal without any fanfare, as reported by NBC News. This is the couple's first full-length album together despite being married since 2008.

The couple addressed several issues about their relationship, family life, and Jay-Z's legal battles in the nine-track album.

The opening track of the album is a sexy love song titled "Summer," where sang the chorus with the words, "I wanna drown in the depth of you / The water's so blue, so blue / I need to take my time / Show you something real, so real / I want you to come inside right now." For his part, Jay-Z rapped about how far he has come from living in "the projects" to having a comfortable life with his wife and kids in a multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles according to People.

In the song titled "Apes**t," Jay-Z confirmed the rumors saying he declined to perform at the Super Bowl LII halftime show. "I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don't need you / Every night we in the end zone / Tell the NFL we in stadiums too," he rapped in the track.

He also talked about the Grammys snub that he experienced recently, where he was nominated for eight categories but went home without a single award.

The song "Heard About Us" seemingly talked about Jay-Z's rumored illegitimate child named Rymir Satterthwaite. "For the thousandth time the kid ain't mine / Online they call me Dad kiddingly / You're not supposed to take this dad thing literally," the lyrics of the song said.

Other tracks include "Boss," "Nice," "713," "Friends," "Heard About Us," "Black Effect," and "LoveHappy."