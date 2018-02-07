Beyoncé's Father Matthew Knowles Talks Racism in Revealing Interview

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo FILE PHOTO - Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 12, 2017.

In a revealing and vulnerable interview, Beyoncé's father and former manager, Matthew Knowles suggested that the queen of the music industry would not be as successful as she is if she had darker. Further reports indicate that the interview was an effort on Knowles' part to raise awareness about important social issues.

"I challenge my students at Texas Southern to think about this," Knowles said in an interview with Ebony. "When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids [Beyonce and Solange], and what do they all have in common?"

He further revealed that growing up, he was raised with eroticized rage in that he often found himself to be dating lighter-skinned women, if not a White woman. Knowles revealed that the thought process behind his actions was due to the fact that he considered being a way of getting back at society by defying their constructs. This topic, along with racism and colorism is discussed in his book titled "Racism: From the Eyes of a Child."

Further reports reveal that Knowles hoped that by doing the interview and releasing his book, he would be able to raise awareness about the nuances of skin color, childhood, and discrimination. More importantly, he hoped that it would bring awareness in the music industry, where the concepts he discussed are rampant.

Beyoncé and her father have been in an amicable relationship since they ceased to work together. Following the release of her album "Lemonade," critics pointed out how she often referenced him in her songs. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned. In the meantime, "Racism: From the Eyes of a Child" is now available in stores.