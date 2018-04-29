Bible Verses for Pet Lovers to Read and Ponder Upon

People who both love animals and the Bible will likely have their favorite verse bookmarked already, but for those who are still looking for that passage they can read as they think about their furred, feathered or scaled friends, here are a few highly recommended ones.

Pixabay/877334 A Labrador retriever carried over the back by a young man.

Pet owners, without a doubt, have to care for their pets. It's right there in the Bible.

10 Whoever is righteous has regard for the life of his beast, but the mercy of the wicked is cruel.

Those who care for their pets are on the right track, as Proverbs 12:10 would readily attest. Caring not only for other people but also for the living things that God has entrusted to man is the mark of a righteous person. On the other hand, cruelty to animals is a habit of the wicked, as this passage would remind pet owners everywhere.

Pixabay/lily2025 A blue-eyed Thai Siamese kitten on a couch.

Pets like dogs, cats and other animals, when given the right care and proper attention, go on to become loyal and steadfast companions for their owners. It's just as God intended, as this verse from Genesis chapter 2 would reveal.

18 Then the Lord God said, "It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him." 19 Now out of the ground the Lord God had formed every beast of the field and every bird of the heavens and brought them to the man to see what he would call them. And whatever the man called every living creature, that was its name.

Somewhere in there is a hint that there's a great importance in choosing what to name one's pets, too.

Pixabay/lizzyliz A pair of parakeets, the left one with blue plumage and the other one with yellow and green.

People who are lonely need not be alone and by themselves, not that God has made for them companions that, given the proper care and love, would be the unfailing loyal to them whatever happens. Whether they are Siamese cats or Budgies or whatever else they are known for, there's a furred or feathered companion that's the right fit for everyone.

That said, it is the responsibility of every pet owner to see to it that their animal friends live healthy, happy lives, as man has been entrusted with their care ever since the beginning, as the first book of Genesis clearly states. As man is made in the image of God, so it follows that all other living things were made for them to responsibly rule over.

Pixabay/Free-photos A group of young flowerhorn fish kept in a globe shaped fishtank.

26 Then God said, "Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.

Perhaps most importantly, pet lovers everywhere should remember to be thankful for the miracle of life that has allowed them to spend precious moments with their pets and loved ones. And there's no better way to do just that than to offer praise to the Lord, joining the rest of creation in doing so.