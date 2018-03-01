Bibles for the World Helping People Read the Bible in 1 Year With New Book, Radio Program

(PHOTO: PIXABAY/UNSPLASH)

Bibles for the World has released a new book and companion daily radio program to help people read through the Bible in a year.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado-based evangelism group announced the book's release and program earlier this month. Titled Learn the Bible in a Year, the book was authored by Shane W. Houle.

Houle said in a statement that the purpose of his book is to help people better understand the Scriptures, referencing Acts 8 where the evangelist Philip shared the Gospel with an Ethiopian eunuch by explaining the context of an Old Testament passage.

"When Philip met the Ethiopian gentleman riding in his chariot and reading the prophet Isaiah, he asked, 'Do you understand what you are reading?'" said Houle.

"How can I,' the man answered, 'unless someone explains it to me?' That's the premise for this book. I wanted people to be able to easily understand God's story from beginning to end."

Bibles for the World President John Pudaite, son of the organization's founder, noted that they've also "launched a series of radio programs based upon the book."

"A new program each day for 365 days walks listeners through the Bible and offers the book to those willing to help provide God's Word around the world," said Pudaite.

"This is not just another Bible reading plan, rather it's a Bible learning plan."

The radio program is airing 2-minute episodes on stations across the United States, with each segment focusing on a Bible lesson.

Bibles for the World's Learn the Bible in a Year isn't the only recently released means of going through the entire Good Book during 2018.

The website BibleClassMaterial.com unveiled a "Five Day Bible Reading Schedule" for the year, with the program explaining that the system "gives room to catch up or take a needed day off, and makes daily Bible reading practical and do-able."

"Many people have successfully reached their goal of regular Bible reading using this schedule," noted the program. "Further, reading the Bible in chronological order (even the Psalms have been placed chronologically when possible) aids understanding of the Bible story, and helps the reader to look forward to reading God's Word."