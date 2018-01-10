Bibles in School Under Attack

A school district in Kansas has put an end to it its yearly Bible giveaway at a public elementary school after it received a complaint from one of the nation's leading secular legal organizations.

Herington Elementary School will no longer allow an outside Christian organization to hand out Bibles to students in the school hallway during regular school hours, district Superintendent Ron Wilson said this week.

