Biblical Womanhood Author Urges Parents to Raise Daughters Who Resist 'Toxic Feminist Messages'

An author and blogger who often writes on issues of biblical womanhood has called upon Christian parents to raise their daughters to resist "toxic feminist messages."

Carolyn Mahaney, author of multiple books who along with her daughters oversees a website called Girltalk, has expressed her concerns with modern American feminism.

In an article posted Tuesday on the popular theology website Desiring God, Mahaney explained that she "sought to raise my daughters to withstand the tidal wave of feminism that threatened their femininity."

"My daughters are, to this day, skilled and dedicated mothers. But the world seems a scarier place than it was then, and mothering a more daunting task," wrote Mahaney.

Mahaney stressed that Christian parents "need to be alert and shrewd" in order to raise daughters who "reject the false teaching about womanhood from our culture" and avoid "the cultural confusion over gender-related issues."

A key feature of this, argued Mahaney, would involve "the fundamentals of biblical womanhood in our daughters' education."

"Am I preparing my daughter to be the kind of woman who is strong enough to submit to her husband? Determined enough to complete the difficult task of raising children?" Mahaney asked.

"Am I ... creative enough to build a home that is ... cultivating the Gospel message and beaming it out into a dark world? Intelligent enough to see how studying history, hermeneutics, and horticulture can be put to use in her Gospel mission?"

Mahaney is not the only writer to give a recent critique of modern feminism.

National Review columnist Mona Charen, a vocal critic of President Trump, has linked modern feminism's endorsement of the sexual revolution to the rise of the #MeToo movement.

"[T]he sexual revolution and the sex-drenched media of our time have given rise to a sense of entitlement on the part of some men," wrote Charen.

"The drunken hookup culture seems to have been designed to the benefit of jerks, selfish creeps, and rapists. It has also confused and misled ordinary young men about what sex is and how women tend to feel, leading to misunderstandings that can turn tragic."

According to a CBS/ Refinery 29 poll of approximately 2,000 millennial-aged women conducted in July, 54 percent of respondents did not consider themselves to be "feminist."