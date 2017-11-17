'Big Little Lies 2' News: Nicole Kidman Committed to Making Sequel; HBO Eyeing Film Productions Early Next Year

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Productions for "Big Little Lies 2" could begin in 2018.

Nicole Kidman is driven to make "Big Little Lies 2" happen. Meanwhile, HBO is already setting a production date in 2018.

Kidman, who portrayed the battered housewife that is Celeste Wright and who also served as an executive producer in "Big Little Lies," is committed to make the sequel happen. The award-winning actress shared they are already working towards setting a production date next year, Yahoo! reports.

One of the reasons that Kidman feels strongly about continuing the story of "Big Little Lies" is because of how she feels about her characte and how much it has reached out to many women.

"People literally come over to me and hold on to me and talk to me," the actress revealed. Kidman also added that there's still more to her character's narrative.

"It's still vibrating through me in a way because I feel like the rest of her story hasn't been told," said the actress.

Meanwhile, HBO is already eyeing a schedule sometime in spring next year to begin productions for "Big Little Lies 2," TVLine reports.

Although a representative from the network refused to comment about the anticipated second installment, executive producer David E. Kelly already teased that season 2 is already in the works.

"We're kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together," Kelly said at the TV Game Changers panel. Kelly added that the finality of season 2 will depend on whether their schedules can be in sync.

"It's just a lot of logistical things. But I'm optimistic because everyone wants to do it," the executive producer revealed.

Similar to Kidman's sentiments, Kelly feels that there's a lot more to explore from "Big Little Lies."

"We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we're hopeful. Where we left it, I felt like it did open the opportunity for a lot more storytelling," Kelly revealed.

"Big Little Lies" earned eight Emmy awards last September, which included Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Kidman.

Final details for "Big Little Lies 2" have yet to be confirmed.