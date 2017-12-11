'Big Little Lies' News: HBO Confirms Season Renewal; Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon to Return

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon with the cast accept the award for Outstanding Limited Series to "Big Little Lies".

After "Big Little Lies" season 1 ended its run last April, HBO finally confirmed on Friday that the series will be back for another season. In an official statement, the network announced that the new series will consist of seven episodes and will be directed by "I Love Dick" helmer Andrea Arnold.

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will see the return of Nicole Kidman as Celeste and Reese Witherspoon as Madeline, but HBO has yet to confirm if Shailene Woodley, who starred with the two actresses in season 1 as Jane, will also return. Both Kidman and Witherspoon have also signed on to produce the series.

In a recent statement, Witherspoon expressed her excitement about the project. "It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them," she said. She went on to commend Arnold and his unique storytelling style, which she said will be a great addition to the filmmaking team.

Aside from Kidman and Witherspoon, most season 1 cast members are also expected to return, and HBO has confirmed that negotiations with these stars are already underway. Auditions are also in full swing for four new characters in the series, which include Otter Bay Elementary School second-grade teacher Michael Perkins, Bonnie's (Zoe Kravitz) parents Elizabeth and Martin Howard, and a new employee in the school where Jane (Woodley) teaches.

According to HBO, season 2 will be based on a story by Liane Moriarty and will be written by TV writer-producer David E. Kelley. Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed season 1, will return as an executive producer.

The debut season of "Big Little Lies" bagged eight Emmys, including Limited Series and Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie for Kidman.

There is no word yet as to when season 2 will be released.