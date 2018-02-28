HBO/BigLittleLies Adam Scott returns as Ed in "Big Little Lies" season 2.

Adam Scott has been confirmed to return for "Big Little Lies" season 2. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern are excited about Meryl Streep joining the cast of season 2.

Scott will reprise his role of Ed Mackenzie — Madeline's (Reese Witherspoon) husband — when "Big Little Lies" returns with seven episodes for season 2, Variety reports. In the coming episodes, Ed will be forced to address the challenges in his marriage with Madeline.

Previously in "Big Little Lies," Madeline had a secret affair with the theater director of her daughter's school, Otter Bay Elementary. This event could be used for Ed and Madeline's storyline in season 2.

There's the possibility that Ed finally finds out of Madeline's affair when "Big Little Lies" returns.

Aside from that, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Madeline will have certain realizations about her marriage with Ed in the process. She will have difficulty in accepting traditional notions of married life, which will affect her relationship with Ed.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep has joined the cast of "Big Little Lies" season 2 as Perry's (Alexander Skarsgård) mother. Kidman and Dern are excited to work with Streep for the new season.

The two shared their excitement with Entertainment Tonight at the Calvin Klein Fall 2018 runway show earlier this month.

"When I tell anyone in my life that Meryl Streep is joining us, it's incredible!" Dern claimed.

"Reese and I were just [thinking], 'She would be so amazing in the role!'" Kidman said looking back, admitting that they didn't think they'd get Streep to join them. But Streep's character was written especially for her and the cast were determined to get her on board.

"We're determined to give her an extraordinary experience," said Kidman, adding that they just "want to make it fun for her and vibrant and exciting."

"Big Little Lies" season 2 is expected to premiere in 2019 on HBO.