'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: Filming Begins This Week, Meryl Streep Casting Details Revealed

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies."

The cast of "Big Little Lies" will soon be back on set to film the highly-anticipated second season.

Reese Witherspoon, who will reprise her role as Madeline in the HBO hit, has revealed during her appearance at "Late Night Show with Seth Myers" that filming will begin later this week. The actress, who also serves as a producer, is excited to work on "Big Little Lies" season 2, especially with a legendary actress joining the ensemble.

"Not only do we have every cast member coming back, but also Meryl Streep is joining us," Witherspoon went on to say.

In "Big Little Lies" season 2, the three-time Academy Award winner will play the role of Mary Louise, the mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), the abusive and violent husband of Celeste (Nicole Kidman) who was killed in the first season.

In the same interview, Witherspoon gushed about how the casting happened, saying that Streep sent them an email to say that she read the part, and "I love it and I'm going to do it."

"And I like dropped the phone, like mic drop, but I phone dropped. And then I called Nicole and I was like, 'Is this real life? Is this really happening?' And then I got off the phone with Nicole and I, like, hugged myself gently for a minute and said, 'This is really happening. You're really working with Meryl Streep,'" she went on to say.

Streep's involvement on the show has many more excited about "Big Little Lies" season 2. While fans of the book by Liane Moriarty where the show is based are not very keen on the show going beyond the source material, the "Iron Lady" actress joining the cast was enough to change their minds.

It will be interesting to see how the new character will shake things up in "Big Little Lies" season 2, but she certainly will have a lot of questions about her son's death when she gets to Monterey.