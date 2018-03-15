'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: HBO Executive Apologizes for Using 'Rape' in Conference

Facebook/biglittlelies Promo poster for the HBO series "Big Little Lies"

One of the executives of HBO has recently issued a public apology for some of the matters discussed regarding the American television series "Big Little Lies" that involved the use of the word "rape" during the INTV Conference in Jerusalem last weekend.

According to reports, HBO senior vice president of drama Francesca Orsi discussed the trouble that the showrunners have been facing regarding the very high salary of the cast. Orsi stated that "From a budget standpoint, going into season 2 of Big Little Lies without any options in place, we've been... um... short of raped," which she had to apologize for shortly after especially given the scandalous nature of the word in this time in Hollywood.

Entertainment Weekly reports that in her public apology, Orsi stated that she was "embarrassed" for choosing her words poorly and that she was just overly enthused with the upcoming second season of "Big Little Lies," which stars triple A celebrities Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern.

Initially, there were a lot of questions circulating the second season, and Orsi admitted that she is "proud" that the show was renewed.

Originally, the show was meant to be a limited series. However, due to the positive feedback that it had received, HBO decided to grant it more seasons, which the cast and crew eventually agreed to push through with. Due to the network's abrupt decision to renew the show, the cast was able to have the upper hand in the negotiations for the second season — which is what Orsi was referring to during the INTV Conference in Jerusalem.

Furthermore, Orsi also revealed that the network is moving full-force to create the three spin-offs for "Game of Thrones," which are set to launch shortly after the series concludes.

Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" is expected to return sometime in 2019.